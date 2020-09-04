1967 Fiat 850 Spider Barn Find Has New Mice Pee Smell, Still a Solid Car

5 Elvis Presley Rocking for Fiat Strada Brazil Is What CGI Nightmares Are Made Of

The Spider version of the Fiat 850 was officially announced by the Italian company alongside the Coupe sibling at the 1965 Geneva Motor Show. 23 photos



And if you loved the Spider, this is your chance to own it, as someone is selling a model that was recently saved from a barn where it served as the home of a family of mice.



So, as the owner puts it, the car smells like mice pee, which means thoroughly cleaning the interior should be at the top of the to-do list for anyone who wants to buy it.



The ignition key is no longer around, but the seller says they managed to recover the door key (not that it helps start the engine, obviously). The interior is said to be in decent condition, so the first thing inside that you need to take care of is the unwanted odor.



The Fiat 850 Spider is still solid they say, and there’s just a little bit of rust under the passenger seat. This is something that’s really important for the 850, as the United States government launched a recall for this model back in 1978 due to rust issues. The odometer indicates 86,143 miles (138,633 km).



Other than that, the convertible top needs some fixes too, and one tire needs to be replaced before you’d be able to take the car home.



In case you're wondering how much this rare barn find costs, the car is being auctioned off on eBay, and the starting bid is $2,000. The Spider has been listed only recently, so it remains to be seen how far its price is going to go.

