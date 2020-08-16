2020 Brings the Fiat Motorhome Just in Time for a Late Summer Trek

When you’ve been working from home for the past three or four months, the first thing you want to do is hit the road. If you’ve been following the rules, you should have put aside some cash, taking into consideration no weekend trips have been allowed during this period. If you were smart enough to do so, or you’ve simply been planning this sort of idea for some time, then the 2020 Fiat Ducato Motorhome might be your first choice.
Aside from being the freshest model from Fiat, the base vehicle for this ride has been voted 'Best Motorhome Base of the Year' 12 times in a row. Jeez! If that’s not enough to win your confidence in these vehicles, then I don’t know what would.
Imagine this for a moment. Our roads are once again open for travel. Everyone is itching to get out of their houses like greyhounds after a hare. Your new motorhome parked outside, you just watch everyone clear the cities. A day later you and your friends pack up and hit the road, No one in sight.
Because she’ll be hauling quite a bit of weight behind her, this affordable beast has a few upgrades in comparison to previous Ducato models. First off, she’s got an automatic 9-speed transmission, making sure you have the necessary low-end power to get you moving on and upward. Next up, the option for a 2.3-liter diesel engine with your choice of 120, 140, 160, and 180 hp.
The initial designs and photos released for the motorhome show absolutely nothing of what could be inside. Even a diverse number of Fiat Chrysler sources have no mention of its bits either. This could only mean one thing. The interior is customizable! As it should be.
As far as bedding, for something this size, you’ll most likely look into space saving furnishings. Foldable or bunk beds have always been a wonderful choice for vehicles such as these. I'm sure you could even squeeze in an extra lounging space and a TV or two.
Let's say that you’re more into outdoor sports. At the rear you could fit a bike rack to carry a couple of bikes, and even a spare tire. Or you could just throw a roof rack on top to take care of that. With all this space and outstandingly rated base, this new motorhome will give you all the freedom and space you need to have a quiet or even chaotic trip. The choice is still yours.
Aside from being the freshest model from Fiat, the base vehicle for this ride has been voted 'Best Motorhome Base of the Year' 12 times in a row. Jeez! If that’s not enough to win your confidence in these vehicles, then I don’t know what would.
Imagine this for a moment. Our roads are once again open for travel. Everyone is itching to get out of their houses like greyhounds after a hare. Your new motorhome parked outside, you just watch everyone clear the cities. A day later you and your friends pack up and hit the road, No one in sight.
Because she’ll be hauling quite a bit of weight behind her, this affordable beast has a few upgrades in comparison to previous Ducato models. First off, she’s got an automatic 9-speed transmission, making sure you have the necessary low-end power to get you moving on and upward. Next up, the option for a 2.3-liter diesel engine with your choice of 120, 140, 160, and 180 hp.
The initial designs and photos released for the motorhome show absolutely nothing of what could be inside. Even a diverse number of Fiat Chrysler sources have no mention of its bits either. This could only mean one thing. The interior is customizable! As it should be.
As far as bedding, for something this size, you’ll most likely look into space saving furnishings. Foldable or bunk beds have always been a wonderful choice for vehicles such as these. I'm sure you could even squeeze in an extra lounging space and a TV or two.
Let's say that you’re more into outdoor sports. At the rear you could fit a bike rack to carry a couple of bikes, and even a spare tire. Or you could just throw a roof rack on top to take care of that. With all this space and outstandingly rated base, this new motorhome will give you all the freedom and space you need to have a quiet or even chaotic trip. The choice is still yours.