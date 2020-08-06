Fiat Multipla, AKA World's Ugliest Car, Gets Unofficial EV Makeover. Decent Now?

The Fiat Multipla could have come and gone unnoticed, just like many other models that are completely average do. They don't make it into history. They come. Some people buy them. They go. Nobody remembers them.
The Italian MPV, however, wasn't going to accept that fate. And since it was an unspectacular car from a struggling manufacturer not really renowned for anything in particular, it chose to make its mark in the simplest way possible: by being extremely unattractive.
Obviously, the Fiat designers never set out to make the world's ugliest car (by the way, the title isn't official, and it is fiercely contested with the equally awful Pontiac Aztek). If anything, we suspect the Multipla was supposed to be quite revolutionary. Experimental. Well, it sure didn't look like anything else that was on the market then, or came out since.
Whereas most MPVs used a long, sloped windshield that made the top of the dashboard larger than some yards we've seen, the Fiat went on a different path. It had a relatively short and pretty flat hood in front of a tall cabin that looked like a tumor, like something that shouldn't be there but decided to stick to the body of a normal car like a parasite.
Now, the guys at SRK Design decided to imagine a more modern look for the Fiat model that shouldn't have been famous, but is. Given the direction the industry is headed in, they opted for an electric powertrain for their concept, which is just as good since the original model didn't have much of a grille either.
The design elements appear to be borrowed from the Fiat 500, and they fit the new Multipla just fine. The larger headlights do wonders for the MPV's front, while blacking out the base of the windshield is also a great touch.
In the end, you begrudgingly have to admit that this new Fiat Multipla isn't half bad. Maybe you wouldn't buy it, but you wouldn't wish harm to the person who gifted it to you either. It's definitely more attractive than the Kia e-Soul, so at least it's sure to lose the "ugliest car in the world" title. Watch the entire process in the video below.
