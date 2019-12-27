2021 Fiat Multipla Redesign Looks Practical and Weird

The Fiat Multipla was dubbed the ugliest car in the world. And without a major television role like the Pontiac Aztek, its chances at redemption are pretty slim. Thankfully, eccentric car journalists have begun to praise it, prompting this Photoshop redesign by The Sketch Monkey.
Let's get one thing straight: the Multipla has been out of production for many years, and the chances of it making a comeback are zero. But that doesn't change the fact that it's interesting.
Like most ugly things, the Multipla gets more interesting and better with time. One quick glance and you immediately begin to wonder why it looks like that and what kind of automaker would approve it for mass production.
But the thinking behind it is sold and the execution is almost perfect. Crossovers have become the go-to family car, but they're not ideal for the job. MPVs were far better, and the Multipla could seat up to six people inside a footprint that's barely bigger than a regular hatchback. Outward visibility is excellent, the mirrors are huge and easy to use plus it's very efficient too.
The Sketch Monkey believes a part of the problem with the Multipla was that it was too cute, too much like a Fiat. Back in March, the artist took care of the front end, making it look geometric and modern. The back was targeted this week, receiving a similar treatment.
With a crisp body line going the length of the car, it's easy to compare this to a Tesla Cybertruck while the rear is a sci-fi geometric shape that wouldn't look out of place as a Honda concept.
Unless regulators find a way to push us out of SUVs and back into vans, the 2021 Multipla is just a dream. Some might call it a nightmare, though your perspective might change once you've had a slice of the dolce MPV vita.
