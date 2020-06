Objectively speaking, this is a horrible rendering, not to mention pointless (no disrespect to @superrenderscars). But it's also hugely entertaining, a bit like seeing your favorite celebrity as a housewife with dubious fashion sense. We mention this because the internet would have you believe Multipla owners are all middle-aged women, which is obviously not true.There are no more Multipla owners. The Fiat went out of production in Europe back about a decade ago, and thanks to Fiat's... legendary reliability, most of these vans have already been scrapped.On the other hand, the 812 Superfast is like Italian royalty. Launched in 2017, this thing continues the tradition of V12 monsters by having almost 800 horsepower going to the rear wheels. We literally can't think of anything cooler with a V12 at the front, except maybe its offspring, the SP1 and SP2. In concept, the Multipla is cool too. In its time, Europe was struggling to produce a car that was both reasonably sized and could seat six people. Instead of making their minivan with a cramped third row, the Italians decided to seat three abreast at the front. This meant the sides needed to be completely upright so as not to cut into the headroom.But the Multipla's weirdness comes not from its tall box proportions, but its two-layer front end. We'll let a very young Richard Hammond explain its quirkiness with a review that dates back to 2001. He really likes the excellent visibility and space, as did every reviewer who gave it a chance. Ironically, Top Gear is the reason people think this is was the ugliest car in the world.