Bugatti Chiron "500" Looks Like the Commuter Hypercar

When I came across this face swap rendering that mixes a Bugatti Chiron and a Fiat 500, my first question was why does the mashup seem to work (at least from where I'm standing). This is an extremely odd mix, which only makes my question more relevant.
Perhaps the glue that keeps the two together has to do with the retro styling. After all, the little Fiat is built around this principle, while the Bugatti badge of the Veyron implies design nods to the brand's iconic aesthetic elements.
Come to think of it, this sort of bonding could mean that the mix would remains stable even if it involved more than just a digital face swap. For instance, the wheels of the city car and perhaps other elements of the Fiat could be added to the Molsheim machine.
Of course, the primary mission of such a pixel portrait is to give one the giggles. And, if this happens to float your boat, you should know that digital label Car Front Swaps is the one to thank.
Then we have the technical side of the story. Sure, the two are as different as they get, but this image perfectly illustrates an asset that supercars and hypercars have only recently gained. Hop aboard one of these machines belonging to the latest generation and you'll notice that, visibility and sheer size aside, it can be just as docile to drive around town as a Fiat 500.
There's no heavy clutch to operate (in fact, there's no clutch at all), the electrically assisted steering can be as light as a feather when you need to park. And that's not all: the electronic management of the monstrous engine means this has no problem delivering a mere fraction of its horsepower for an urban journey, while the dual-clutch transmission can handle stop-and-go traffic with no issues.
Alas, all the above come at a cost, as there are fewer and fewer machines delivering stratospheric performance that can give you a good time while simply cruising down the road and sticking to the speed limits. But this is another story for another time.
