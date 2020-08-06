$2 Million, One-Off Lexus LC 500 Is Nothing Without the Proper Gift Ribbon

So, you’re one of those rich ones who likes going to auctions and throw money away. You buy yourself a brand new, one-off Lexus LC 500 Convertible, and spend $2 million for it. It’s only natural for you to expect that when it finally gets delivered, the guys shipping it would go through the trouble of putting at least a gift ribbon on its hood.
That’s right, this gif wrapped LC 500 convertible is the one that sold for $2 million during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale. It comes with a special VIN number (100001), a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 worked through a 10-speed automatic transmission, 471-horsepower and 398-lb.ft. on tap, and a set of custom luggage pieces.
The buyer of this unique car is the head of the Stevinson Lexus dealership in Lakewood, Colorado, Kent Stevinson. Somehow, after taking the $2 million from the man and donating it to charity, Lexus thought it would be considerate to at least mask the car as a gift. As a guy selling Lexuses for a living, Stevinson went with the flow.
“To actually see the car eight months later from seeing the prototype at Barrett-Jackson, it was quite the presentation and it hits you that this is vehicle number one,” he said in a statement. "When I was on the Lexus Dealer Council I saw the prototype of the convertible, so just knowing you are taking delivery on the first one is really something,” the man added.
The ribboned LC means Lexus is ready to start shipping more of these out there – sure, not quite like this one here, because this is unique, remember?
On the American market, the model starts at $102,025. A very limited, 100-units version of the car (VIN 100001 was based on this) called Inspiration Series, with exclusive visual and comfort appointments, will also be made.
