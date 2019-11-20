autoevolution

2021 Lexus LC Finally Gets Convertible Option, Inspiration Series Also Announced

20 Nov 2019, 13:19 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Have a wild guess which is the first model year of the LC. The luxury coupe from Lexus rolled out for 2018, and a convertible was expected to launch from the get-go. In their infinite wisdom, the planners wait out until the 2021 model year to come out with the LC Convertible without even considering how the competition will evolve by then.
17 photos
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series
Only the LC 500 will be available at first, and just like the fixed-head coupe, the soft-top body style makes do with 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet (540 Nm) of torque. Looking at the likes of the BMW M8 Competiton M xDrive and Mercedes-AMG S 63 4Matic+ Coupe, there’s no denying that Lexus is on the back foot by a considerable margin.

To be revealed in the flesh at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show later this month, the series-production LC 500 Convertible doesn’t look all that different from the concept presented earlier this year. The automaker claims that the “engineers aimed to retain similar handling dynamics to the coupe” yet that’s hardly possible given the relocation of many structural braces and the subsequent weight gain. Removing the top off a cardboard box makes it that little bit flimsier, and pretty much the same thing applies to the automotive realm.

Something that looks really neat in the convertible’s case is the kicked-up design of the rear end, complemented by the trunk lid-integrated center brake light. The soft top is a four-layer affair that promises minimal wrinkling and adequate sound insulation. It takes approximately 15 seconds to lower the top and 16 seconds to retract it, and drivers can do both at speeds of up to 31 miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour for European models).

Two colors can be had for the top, and one of them is beige. Really? Like really? Regardless of the paintwork color, the LC 500 Convertible is better suited to black for the canvas roof. The cabin can be had in black, Circuit Red, or Toasted Caramel. Lexus has also made a case for the LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series, limited to 100 units. These babies are finished in Structural Blue with a blue top over white leather upholstery.
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Lexus LC 500 Convertible Lexus LC 500 convertible lexus lc 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show Lexus
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Forgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest MustangsForgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest Mustangs
What Would Enzo Say About the Upcoming Ferrari SUV? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Senna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of MotorsportSenna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of Motorsport
Ford Mustang Mach-E Hatchback Is the Blue Oval EV We Should Have Got What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Why 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive HistoryWhy 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive History
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Millennial Slap in the Face of Baby Boomers Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road No Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever MadeNo Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual TransmissionThese Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual Transmission
LEXUS models:
LEXUS GX 460LEXUS GX 460 Large SUVLEXUS RXLEXUS RX Medium SUVLEXUS RCLEXUS RC CoupeLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactLEXUS UXLEXUS UX CrossoverAll LEXUS models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day