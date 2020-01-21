Lexus LC 500 Convertible VIN 100001 Auctioned for $2 Million

Concept Cars of the Future: Here’s How Lexus Imagines Lunar Mobility

In addition to $3 million for the first C8 Corvette , the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale has also seen a Lexus go for $2 million. The car in question is a one-of-one special edition of the LC 500 Convertible, dubbed Inspiration Series VIN 100001. 22 photos



The winning bidder will be treated to a custom luggage set too, designed by Zero Halliburton. Autographed memorabilia and a driving experience from Lexus are two other perks for paying $2 million on the open-top cruiser, but most importantly, proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of America and Bob Woodruff Foundation.



As the name implies, the



The four-layer soft top? That takes 15 to 16 seconds to take down or put back up. The roof can be operated at speeds of up to 31 mph (50 km/h), which is the norm for pretty much every convertible with retractable canvas tops.



The LC doesn’t even have an F Sport version, but Lexus has some cool stuff in development as we speak. A twin-turbo V8 with 600 or more horsepower is the culprit, an engine that would match the German competition. The LC F can also be considered as the indirect successor to the LFA supercar, and according to rumors, the high-performance model will debut in 2021 with 4.0 liters of displacement.



