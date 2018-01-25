Wald Lexus LC Widebody Kit Is Ready and Looks Too Good

In July of last year, Japanese tuner Wald International released a digital sketch of the body kit it was planning to create for the Lexus LC 500/500h. Now it's ready and looks spectacular in both white and black.

It's not a Liberty Walk car, so flares haven't been bolted into the body of the Lexus. However, Wald did want a widebody look. So both the front and the rear fenders have been bolstered.



We're not fans of this component, especially as the "intakes" on the back wings look completely fake and pointless. The beautiful curves of the coupe are way to often interrupted by unnecessary frills. But you can't make an omelet without breaking some eggs.



The front bumper features their best work, with multiple layers of bolt-ons working around the factory bumper. Both the bottom chin spoiler and the canard winglets higher up are painted black, thus standing out more. However, Wald also made a piece to enlarge the bumper and integrate their trademark row of round LEDs, which we last saw on the



New side skirts also draw your attention, but not as much as the diffuser at the back. It's a little busy, but that's to be expected from a Japanese tuning project. It looks like a sports exhaust system has also been installed, but we'll wait for the video to confirm this.



Finally, the body kit is used to emphasize the stance of the car, which has been customized with a combination of coilover suspension and 22-inch multi-spoke wheels.



