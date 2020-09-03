1971 Porsche Carrera RSR Tribute Selling for $76,000 “With No Creature Comforts”

The Porsche Carrera RSR is one of the cars the competing makes dread on the racetrack. Ever since the 1970s, the model has been at the top of the field in competitions, and has prompted the aftermarket industry to come up with some incredible street-legal tributes to the RSR over the years.
One such tribute is the car in the gallery above. Initially a 1971 Porsche 911T, it underwent a major overhauling process in 2009, one that gave it the current shape, while at the same time retaining the most important mechanical components in original form.
First, the looks. The bulked-up body of the 911 originally came in Irish Green, but it is now painted in the blue and orange color scheme that over time came to be known as the Gulf livery. The stock body of the car has been heavily changed, and it now sports fiberglass all around, a single piece front clip comprising the bumper and fenders, and a single piece rear clip that includes the bumper and quarter panels.
The width of the enhanced body is close in terms of size to that of a Carrera RSR, and the whole thing rides on center-lock 5-spoke custom wheels.
In the bay at the rear, the car hides the original 2.2-liter flat-six engine fitted on the 911 (overhauled in 2017), tied to the original 4 speed manual transmission.
The machine is as spartan on the inside as it is exciting on the outside. As per the description in the sales ad, there are no radio system and no air conditioning, just a “hardcore streetcar with no creature comforts!”
What one does find on the inside are bucket style seats with 5-point harness, a steering wheel, and the pedals to control the engine.
With 70,184 miles (113,000) on the odometer, the 911 RSR tribute sells for $76,000 in Boca Raton, Florida.
