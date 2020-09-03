Yes, a 2006 Porsche Cayenne S Is This Cheap, Even in TransSyberia Rally Clothing

Go on any car sales website, and you’ll find a plethora of Porsche Cayenne models from the first generation going for change. You could land yourself a German luxury SUV for as little as $7,000 if you know where to look and are willing to spend a bit more on upgrades.
That’s a hell of a drop from the huge, over $50,000 price tag these cars usually came with back when they were new. And not even some serious upgrades do much when it comes to bumping the hopes of any seller.
Take the 2006 Cayenne in S spec we have here. It just got sold on a specialized website for a flimsy $13,100, at the end of an auction process, despite all the extras it comes with and the dedicated look.
Back in the first decade of the new millennium, when the Cayenne was coming into the world and was seen by some as an off-road sacrilege coming from the maker of some of the world’s most iconic sport cars, the model needed all the exposure it could get.
To prove its prowess, but also its inclusion in the Porsche family, the carmaker came up with the Cayenne S TransSyberia, a SUV meant to take on the TransSyberia Rally that ran from Moscow, Russia to Ulaanbaatar. Mongolia, over a distance of 6,600 km (4,100 miles).
Modifications like the Traction Management, Dynamic Chassis Control, reinforced body, safety cage inside a stripped down cockpit, and special tires, and also the novelty of the model, meant that 25 of the 34 teams that entered in the competition fielded Cayennes.
The one we have in the gallery above is not one of those who trekked over Asia decades ago, but a stock one meant to honor the Transsyberia. Packing the 4.5-liter V8 with 134,500 miles on it (216,000 km), it has the proper exterior looks, and a host of technical enhancements (wheels, trailer hitch, spacers, guards, and so on), and unlike its rallying siblings, it comes with a complete interior.
But, as you can see, not even that is enough to bump the price any higher.
Take the 2006 Cayenne in S spec we have here. It just got sold on a specialized website for a flimsy $13,100, at the end of an auction process, despite all the extras it comes with and the dedicated look.
Back in the first decade of the new millennium, when the Cayenne was coming into the world and was seen by some as an off-road sacrilege coming from the maker of some of the world’s most iconic sport cars, the model needed all the exposure it could get.
To prove its prowess, but also its inclusion in the Porsche family, the carmaker came up with the Cayenne S TransSyberia, a SUV meant to take on the TransSyberia Rally that ran from Moscow, Russia to Ulaanbaatar. Mongolia, over a distance of 6,600 km (4,100 miles).
Modifications like the Traction Management, Dynamic Chassis Control, reinforced body, safety cage inside a stripped down cockpit, and special tires, and also the novelty of the model, meant that 25 of the 34 teams that entered in the competition fielded Cayennes.
The one we have in the gallery above is not one of those who trekked over Asia decades ago, but a stock one meant to honor the Transsyberia. Packing the 4.5-liter V8 with 134,500 miles on it (216,000 km), it has the proper exterior looks, and a host of technical enhancements (wheels, trailer hitch, spacers, guards, and so on), and unlike its rallying siblings, it comes with a complete interior.
But, as you can see, not even that is enough to bump the price any higher.