Volvo P1800 Cyan Is the Lightweight Swedish Restomod That Could Beat All Others

More on this:

W3 Triposto Features Porsche 964 Chassis and a Central Driving Position

Converting the Porsche 911 into a three-seat sports car with the driver’s seat in the middle isn’t a new concept. The W3 Triposto, however, is a little more special because it’s outlandish on the exterior as well. 15 photos



The speedster-esque windshield means that the driver and passengers don’t need to wear helmets or goggles, and yes, the gigantic intake and buttress also acts as a headrest. Swing-wing doors add to the visual drama, and the same can be said about the ultra-clean rear deck with two exhaust pipes.



According to its makers, the W3 Triposto “is a stylistic tribute in the spirit of the 718 RSK” that Porsche fielded in Formula 2 in 1958. That particular car is also known as the Mittellenker after its central driving position, and believe it or not, the 11 won two times during that season.



“It has taken over three years to bring the Triposto project from concept to realization,” said



As with other collectible Porsche models such as the



Still, a question must be asked. As opposed to the Rennsport mentioned earlier, does this oddball have chances of appreciating in value? Offered for sale at $250,000 by Wingho Auto of Montreal in Canada, the one-off custom was built by hand in 2007 with underpinnings from a 1990 Porsche 964. Under the kevlar, carbon fiber, and fiberglass body panels, the 3.2-liter boxer is much obliged to deliver 252 horsepower to the Modular Racing rear wheels with the help of a five-speed transaxle. Top speed? 165 mph, thank you!The speedster-esque windshield means that the driver and passengers don’t need to wear helmets or goggles, and yes, the gigantic intake and buttress also acts as a headrest. Swing-wing doors add to the visual drama, and the same can be said about the ultra-clean rear deck with two exhaust pipes.According to its makers, the W3 Triposto “is a stylistic tribute in the spirit of the 718 RSK” that Porsche fielded in Formula 2 in 1958. That particular car is also known as the Mittellenker after its central driving position, and believe it or not, the 11 won two times during that season.“It has taken over three years to bring the Triposto project from concept to realization,” said Wingho Auto , “yet it remains as fresh and dynamic as it was first conceived to be.” A better choice of words would be oddly interesting, but hey, some say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.As with other collectible Porsche models such as the Carrera 2.7 RS , the W3 is cooled by air rather than liquid. This isn’t the type of engine that likes to idle in traffic, yet it shines out on the freeway or on winding roads where you can also take the three-seat roadster to the raggedy edge of grip.Still, a question must be asked. As opposed to the Rennsport mentioned earlier, does this oddball have chances of appreciating in value?