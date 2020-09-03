$3,000 Is What Gets You Started on This 1968 Porsche 911S Project

Generally speaking, Porsches are expensive cars. The new ones are at the upper end of what most people can afford, while the older ones often go well beyond what most of us make in years (except, of course, for the 914).
So, if you’re an average Joe in the market for a Porsche, your only viable options are either the 914, or more recent models, but from previous generations, like the Cayenne. Or, if you’re skilled enough, a wreck of a Porsche 911 could be what you’re looking for.
This 1968 Porsche 911S Coupe is incredibly cheap. Yeah, it is also a rust bucket with a virtually destroyed interior, but it’s a Porsche nonetheless, and could become the car fathers and sons can work on for the foreseeable future as a family project.
The vehicle is up for grabs on an auction website, and is selling with no reserve. The highest bid is at the time of this writing, with four days left in the process, is at $3,000.
So, what do we have here? The car is basically a shell of its former self. The body mixes the original red color, still visible in patches on most of the panel work, with rust areas that extend to virtually everywhere.
The interior is a literal mess: we have rotted carpeting, exposed wires, no front seats (they exist, and sell with the car), and all the bad signs that come with aging when talking about a neglected car.
The good thing about it is that the numbers-matching 2.0-liter flat-six engine and the five-speed manual transmission are still there. Probably not in working order, but that’s something a talented mechanic can easily fix.
At $3,000 (assuming it goes for that), this 911 is a bargain. Sure, a lot more $ would be needed to bring it back to its former self, but the advantage with buying such a damaged car is that nobody hurries you into anything. That means even someone with moderate income could eventually come up with an incredible final build, even if it takes years.
