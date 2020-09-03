Cosmic Cruiser, the Outrageous 34 ft Van With Murals That Defies Logic

5 This 1968 Camaro Barn Find Hasn’t Seen the Daylight in Over 20 Years

4 This 1974 Chevrolet Barn Find Is a Survivor That’s Ready to Say “I Do” Again

3 This 1965 Chevrolet Impala Gave Birth to Diecast Car Models Everybody Loved

1 Cosmic Cruiser, the Outrageous 34 ft Van With Murals That Defies Logic

More on this:

This Rare 1960 Chevrolet Was Born to Bring Music to Our Ears

Classic station wagons can be cool too, and the 1960 Chevrolet Brookwood 2-door that we have here is the living confirmation on this. 25 photos



If you’re wondering how come a car that was manufactured so many years ago still looks so good today, it’s because the Brookwood was restored 12 years ago, according to the current owner that’s selling it on



With some 124,000 miles (199,955 km) on the clock, the station wagon has been stored inside a garage for the last three years or so, and needless to say, it comes with absolutely no rust or any kind of damage. On the other hand, there are a few small paint cracks on the hood, but judging from the photos in the gallery here, they can be fixed pretty easily.



Currently at its third owner, the car was originally purchased by a musician who just wanted enough space inside to carry his instruments around. So in some ways, this Brookwood was responsible for bringing music to our ears, both literally and figuratively speaking.



What car aficionados typically consider music to their ears is the engine under the hood, and this station wagon is powered by a 235ci (3.9-liter) straight-six engine paired with a 3-speed transmission.



The good news is that everything is believed to be original on the car, so it’s a pretty nice survivor that you can take home today.



At the end of the day, if you’re really into classic station wagons, you can take this one home for $28,000. This is a fair price for a 1960 Chevrolet Brookwood, especially given its condition, but the owner says some trade-ins are also accepted should you want to give up on a Porsche. Produced in Los Angeles, this Chevrolet station wagon, which is based on the same platform as Impala and El Camino, is a rare find these days, especially in such a great condition.If you’re wondering how come a car that was manufactured so many years ago still looks so good today, it’s because the Brookwood was restored 12 years ago, according to the current owner that’s selling it on Craigslist With some 124,000 miles (199,955 km) on the clock, the station wagon has been stored inside a garage for the last three years or so, and needless to say, it comes with absolutely no rust or any kind of damage. On the other hand, there are a few small paint cracks on the hood, but judging from the photos in the gallery here, they can be fixed pretty easily.Currently at its third owner, the car was originally purchased by a musician who just wanted enough space inside to carry his instruments around. So in some ways, this Brookwood was responsible for bringing music to our ears, both literally and figuratively speaking.What car aficionados typically consider music to their ears is the engine under the hood, and this station wagon is powered by a 235ci (3.9-liter) straight-six engine paired with a 3-speed transmission.The good news is that everything is believed to be original on the car, so it’s a pretty nice survivor that you can take home today.At the end of the day, if you’re really into classic station wagons, you can take this one home for $28,000. This is a fair price for a 1960 Chevrolet Brookwood, especially given its condition, but the owner says some trade-ins are also accepted should you want to give up on a Porsche.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.