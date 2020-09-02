This 1965 Chevrolet Impala Gave Birth to Diecast Car Models Everybody Loved

The fourth-generation Chevrolet Impala, which was available between 1965 and 1970, introduced a major overhaul in terms of design, but at the same time, it became the first model in the United States to break the 1 million units sold record in its first year on the market.
In fact, the Impala was so popular that several companies rushed to build diecast replicas, including Revell Monogram and Welly, both of which have created models that can still be found today all over the world.
And the Impala that these two companies used as inspiration for their own replicas can be yours today, as the owner is selling it on Craigslist in a stunning condition.
Powered by a 396ci (6.5-liter) engine and featuring lots of options, including courtesy lights and a dash clock, this Impala is mostly original, except for the 14-inch wheels and the dual master cylinder that have been installed at some point during its lifetime.
With the current owner since the late ‘80s, the Impala features original headliners, door panels, and rear side interior panels, while the seats, carpets, and package shelf have been replaced with OEM siblings. The chromed parts have also been redone, so overall, this is a car that’s in pretty good condition.
And judging from the photos shared on Craigslist, there’s nothing really to complain about on this car, as everything appears to be in tip-top shape. There’s no spot of rust, and this is something that potential buyers must have in mind since we’re talking about a car that was manufactured no less than 55 years ago.
Needless to say, such a legendary model can’t come cheap, but surprisingly for a collector who’s in the market for an Impala, it’s not really expensive either. This Impala can be yours for $39,900, and it’s currently parked in the Chicago area should you want to see it live.
And the Impala that these two companies used as inspiration for their own replicas can be yours today, as the owner is selling it on Craigslist in a stunning condition.
Powered by a 396ci (6.5-liter) engine and featuring lots of options, including courtesy lights and a dash clock, this Impala is mostly original, except for the 14-inch wheels and the dual master cylinder that have been installed at some point during its lifetime.
With the current owner since the late ‘80s, the Impala features original headliners, door panels, and rear side interior panels, while the seats, carpets, and package shelf have been replaced with OEM siblings. The chromed parts have also been redone, so overall, this is a car that’s in pretty good condition.
And judging from the photos shared on Craigslist, there’s nothing really to complain about on this car, as everything appears to be in tip-top shape. There’s no spot of rust, and this is something that potential buyers must have in mind since we’re talking about a car that was manufactured no less than 55 years ago.
Needless to say, such a legendary model can’t come cheap, but surprisingly for a collector who’s in the market for an Impala, it’s not really expensive either. This Impala can be yours for $39,900, and it’s currently parked in the Chicago area should you want to see it live.