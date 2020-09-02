This 1974 Chevrolet Barn Find Is a Survivor That’s Ready to Say “I Do” Again

New Spy Photos of the 2021 Nissan Frontier (Navara) Reveal More Upscale Interior

The original Monte Carlo wasn’t necessarily as successful as other Chevrolet models launched in the ‘70s, but the company still decided to bring it back for a second tenure in 1994. 25 photos



It’s a barn find, the current owner of the car says, and the Monte Carlo has been sitting since 1992, according to a listing on



This Monte Carlo is mostly a survivor, with only two minor changes actually being made. The first of them is the installation of a new key cylinder, as the owner says the original keys were nowhere to be found when the car was saved. And then, it’s the paint job, which has apparently been redone at some point in the mid-‘80s due to a reason that hasn’t been disclosed.



Other than that, the car is waiting for you to take it home in a good shape, with some minor rust here and there, but nothing that can’t be fixed by a professional shop.



However, some fixes are still required if you want to use it as your daily driver. The owner says the exhaust gaskets are leaking, the tires need to be replaced, and the body trim is pretty much rotted here and there. The good news is that some new OEM parts have already been purchased and they are offered with the car to whoever buys it.



The odometer currently indicates 59,181 miles (95,242 km), and it’s believed this mileage is accurate.



The one that we have here, however, is part of the first second-generation Monte Carlo, which officially entered production in 1973 and stayed on the market for just four years until Chevrolet retired it in 1977.

