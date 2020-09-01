This 1968 Camaro Barn Find Hasn’t Seen the Daylight in Over 20 Years

As for the price, given some parts have already been restored, this barn find can be yours today for $32,000. This is why the 1968 Camaro that we have here is quite a rare find. After spending the last 20 years locked in storage, the car comes in what the owner describes as great condition.And there’s a good reason the Camaro looks so good. Before being parked for over two decades, the owner of the Chevrolet at that point started restoring the car, so several parts are supposed to be in new condition.The paint, for example, looks to be in tip-top shape, but the owner, who is now trying to sell the Camaro, explains that it still has a bubble or two, so you’ll have to take care of these should you want to restore it again. Additionally, there’s also a ding on the front header panel, but other that, there’s no rust on this ’68 model.The vehicle is powered by a 327ci (5.4-liter) V8 engine, which is paired with a TH350 transmission.The 1968 Camaro itself didn’t introduce massive changes in terms of styling as compared to the 1967 model, but it did come with side marker lights and oval running lights on non-RS versions.Chevrolet is believed to have built a little over 235,000 Camaros for model year 1968, out of which no less than 159,000 units were the base version of the car. Only 7,199 Camaros Z28 were built in 1968, while the SS lineup counted just 27,884 units.While this barn find does come with an SS gas cap, this isn’t a Super Sport, but a standard Camaro with 130,000 miles (209,214 km) on the clock.As for the price, given some parts have already been restored, this barn find can be yours today for $32,000.

