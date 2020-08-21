autoevolution
Modern Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z Shows Stunning Angular Look

21 Aug 2020, 19:29 UTC ·
It's no secret that the Chevrolet Camaro isn't at its best these days - if the sales continue to follow the current trend, 2020 will mark the third consecutive year when the machine falls behind the Dodge Challenger and the Ford Mustang segment-topper. "So, what does this have to do with the modern-day Camaro IROC-Z rendering we have here?" one might ask.
Before we answer the question above, we need to discuss the eye candy delivered by this pixel work, while also throwing in a reminder on why the IROC-Z was so awesome.

The work comes from automotive designer Kraig Kember, who is responsible for multiple Toyota production vehicles, racecars and even concepts (think: the interior of the gorgeous FT-1 show car that makes the showroom Mk V Supra look mild).

And while this proposal is perfectly linked to the styling of the 1985-launched Camaro IROC-Z, its slightly fresher appearance is just what a pony/muscle car needs to grab attention in today's landscape, which is dominated by crossovers and go-fast machines like the mid-engined Corvette.

Speaking of the C8, the original IROC-Z was described as the Camaro that wanted to be a Corvette. After all, this was a go-fast package for the Z28, which juggled assets such as a lower ground clearance, further suspension upgrades (such as valve-featuring Delco-Bilstein dampers and beefier sway bars), a frame brace and even an optional tuned port injection system borrowed from the 'Vette.

Oh, and the same could be said about its Goodyear Gatorback tires, albeit with the Camaro implementation being slightly less fat. Note that we must also consider the appealing decal package of the special.

Sure, not all the available engines were true performers, but with the nameplate, which was introduced to celebrate the Camaro's presence in the International Race of Champions (hence the name), soldiering on until 1995, there were solid V8s on offer. How could the Camaro benefit from the IROC-Z legacy these days?
We are now in the final years of the sixth-gen Camaro and while Chevrolet hasn't confirmed the rumors talking about the demise of the badge, the carmaker hasn't crushed them either.

Optimists expect the seventh-gen Camaro to debut around 2023 (the next Mustang is coming in late 2022) and the model could once again give its competitors a hard time if GM decides to seek inspiration in models such as the IROC-Z.

For starters, the driving experience of such a pony/muscle car must be able to deliver an old-school analog feeling, which doesn't come easy in today's efficiency- and convenience-dominated world. Then again, Chevrolet certainly has the engineering capability to deliver this.

Then there's the styling, as such a machine needs to be on point visually speaking, which is not something we can say about the latest facelifts of the Camaro. So, here's to hoping that GM decided to keep the Camaro alive and gets the mix right, with or without a potential all-electric sibling of the machine we all love.

