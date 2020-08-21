Dodge Charger "Turbo Toy" Looks Like a Boost Monster

Earlier this week, we discussed the topic of classic muscle car builds that stand out - since these toys have been around for over five decades, it's not easy to introduce one that stands out. Of course, this won't stop builds, or rendering artists from trying, so let's zoom in on the pixel project sitting in front of us, which revolves around a Charger.
This slab of America started out in life as a... 3D model of the 1969 Dodge Charger R/T and it was massaged by a digital artist named Kalim Oozeear. And, if you look past the hood area, not that much has changed.
To be more precise, the meaty coupe now sports a massive set of arches, with the latter featuring a floating design and not covering the entire wheel area. Speaking of the rolling hardware, we're obviously talking about custom pieces, with these mixing black centers that match the overall look of the vehicle with red lips that stick to one's mind.
Of course, we also have to mention the custom spoiler on the trunk lid, which seems to sit closer to the European car culture - this is just one of the aspects that separates the project from its earlier iteration, which we covered at the beginning of the month.
This Dodge is now a member of the #bagged community (think: air suspension), which means the ground clearance you see here was achieved using the lowest setting of the hardware.
The time has now come to turn our attention the nose of the Charger, with the cutout in the hood deserving our undivided attention, not least thanks to the fact that it's there to accommodate a pair of turbos.
And, if you check out the second Instagram post below, you'll notice the extra muscle of the V8 beast being put to front end-lifting work.
To be more precise, the meaty coupe now sports a massive set of arches, with the latter featuring a floating design and not covering the entire wheel area. Speaking of the rolling hardware, we're obviously talking about custom pieces, with these mixing black centers that match the overall look of the vehicle with red lips that stick to one's mind.
Of course, we also have to mention the custom spoiler on the trunk lid, which seems to sit closer to the European car culture - this is just one of the aspects that separates the project from its earlier iteration, which we covered at the beginning of the month.
This Dodge is now a member of the #bagged community (think: air suspension), which means the ground clearance you see here was achieved using the lowest setting of the hardware.
The time has now come to turn our attention the nose of the Charger, with the cutout in the hood deserving our undivided attention, not least thanks to the fact that it's there to accommodate a pair of turbos.
And, if you check out the second Instagram post below, you'll notice the extra muscle of the V8 beast being put to front end-lifting work.