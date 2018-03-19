Tesla Model X Tricks 3rd Gen Chevrolet Camaro in Tug-of-War Battle

This time, a video posted on YouTube by Tesla Trip shows a Model X taking on a late 1980s Chevrolet Camaro IROC
.
On an empty stretch of road somewhere, the two vehicles go back-to-back in a tug of war competition that would show, once again, that the bigger the car, the better the results.
As you can see in the video below, the small rear-wheel driven Camaro is no watch for the bulkier four-wheel drive Model X. As soon as the pulling contest begins, the Chevy is clearly at a disadvantage, in terms of, well, pretty much everything.
First off, the rope connecting the two is put there to serve Tesla’s needs, as it attaches to it smack down the middle. For the Camaro, the connection point is to the right of the car, making for a very uneven pulling force.
Then, there are the four vs. two wheels on the vehicles. The Model X pulls with all fours, while the Camaro begins swirling left and right as soon as the rear wheels lose traction.
Then, there’s the instant torque the Model X can develop, seen in action from the very first moments of the battle. The Camaro begins burning rubber as soon as the tug of war begins, while the Tesla, apparently oblivious to what’s happening behind it, doesn’t seem to react. Until it does.
When the Jaguar I-Pace was released earlier this month, we got to see it, and the Model X go head to head in a drag race
won by the British car. A more fair tug of war battle would have been between these two.
And even if we’re yet to see that happen, as the electric Jag will begin arriving in owners’ hands, maybe such an experiment would be caught on film as well.