autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Tesla Model X Tricks 3rd Gen Chevrolet Camaro in Tug-of-War Battle

19 Mar 2018, 14:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Just like the iPhone, Tesla’s machines are the workhorses of experimentalists. We’ve seen Teslas drag race both ICE and electric cars, we’ve seen them taken apart and put back together, and even converted to run on gas.
4 photos
Tesla Model S P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag RaceTesla Model S P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag RaceTesla Model S P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag Race
This time, a video posted on YouTube by Tesla Trip shows a Model X taking on a late 1980s Chevrolet Camaro IROC.

On an empty stretch of road somewhere, the two vehicles go back-to-back in a tug of war competition that would show, once again, that the bigger the car, the better the results.

As you can see in the video below, the small rear-wheel driven Camaro is no watch for the bulkier four-wheel drive Model X. As soon as the pulling contest begins, the Chevy is clearly at a disadvantage, in terms of, well, pretty much everything.

First off, the rope connecting the two is put there to serve Tesla’s needs, as it attaches to it smack down the middle. For the Camaro, the connection point is to the right of the car, making for a very uneven pulling force.

Then, there are the four vs. two wheels on the vehicles. The Model X pulls with all fours, while the Camaro begins swirling left and right as soon as the rear wheels lose traction.

Then, there’s the instant torque the Model X can develop, seen in action from the very first moments of the battle. The Camaro begins burning rubber as soon as the tug of war begins, while the Tesla, apparently oblivious to what’s happening behind it, doesn’t seem to react. Until it does.

When the Jaguar I-Pace was released earlier this month, we got to see it, and the Model X go head to head in a drag race won by the British car. A more fair tug of war battle would have been between these two.

And even if we’re yet to see that happen, as the electric Jag will begin arriving in owners’ hands, maybe such an experiment would be caught on film as well.

Tesla Model X Chevrolet Camaro tug of war drag race
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
PEUGEOT RIFTERPEUGEOT RIFTER Medium MPVFORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS)FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS) Large MPVFORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT (7-SEATS)FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT (7-SEATS) Large MPVFORD RAPTORFORD RAPTOR Small PickupLAND ROVER SV COUPELAND ROVER SV COUPE Large SUVAll car models  