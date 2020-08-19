Next-Generation Chevrolet Camaro Rendered, Looks Sharp

With the current Chevrolet Camaro approaching the end of its life cycle, everybody is wondering what GM is cooking for the next iteration of the pony/muscle badge. And we've brought along a rendering that can help us imagine the seventh-gen Camaro.
The pixel stunt we have here is more of a visualization exercise than anything else, especially since this mixes the body of the current ZL1 range-topper with the face of another Chevy, namely the new-age Blazer.
We’re looking at the classic proportions of the Camaro, compact greenhouse included, mixed with the recent styling language of the golden bowtie - pixel tip to digital label carfrontswaps for the image.
So, why weren't any spyshots or rumors considered when coming up with such a rendering (after all, this is the norm)? Well, that's because... there are none. You see, reports talking about the demise of the Camaro emerged last summer (production for the current car should end in 2023), albeit with GM refusing to confirm these.
There are two main reasons behind such a potential axing, namely the overall market shift towards crossovers and the falling sales of the Camaro - if the downward trend of the latter continue, the Camaro might trail behind the aging-but-authentic Challenger (and the Mustang that dominates the segment) for the third consecutive year at the end of 2020.
Then again, an automaker like Chevrolet can't rely solely on those selling-like-hotcakes high-riders, so what could be a possible solution?
Well, the company has already reset global go-fast standards thanks to the brilliant and affordable mid-engined Corvette. So, if Chevy wants to keep the pony/muscle hype alive, it needs to make the right choices for the next Camaro.
This would not only involve steering clear of the polarizing styling updates the model received over the past few years, but also a technical setup ensuring an all-flavored driving experience.
Of course, an all-electric model could be a possibility, as showcased by the E-Copo Camaro drag racing concept, while the Camaro could always go global as the Mustang has with the current S550 generation.
