2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Starting Price Announced, Packs 807 HP

What happens when you mix the Redeye with the Demon? The Super Stock happens, also known as the most powerful Challenger for the 2020 model year as well as the most powerful series-production American car on sale today. 35 photos



Only available as a widebody, the Super Stock makes a case for itself with the help of high-performance suspension that includes “uniquely tuned” Blistein adaptive dampers. Brembo four-piston brake calipers with 14.2-inch ventilated rotors, 18- by 11-inch lightweight wheels finished in Low Gloss Granite, 315/40 drag radials from Nitto, and an asymmetrical limited-slip differential are a few other goodies.



Dealer orders will open by the end of August, but in truth, the range-topping model costs $81,090 including freight. Add $2,100 for the federally mandated gas-guzzler tax, and you’re looking at quite a lot of money for a two-door coupe from a company that’s known for one of the poorest reliability records in the business.



"There are a million jokes about bright colors, loud exhausts and racing stripes that make your car faster, but there is one sure thing — your car is only as fast as your tires," declared Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger cars at FCA in North America. “The 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock gives our weekend warriors the ability to upgrade to 18-inch drag radials without having to spend a ton of money on changing out brakes and suspension components,” concluded the higher-up.



