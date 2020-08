Sure, it would've been ideal to have two different muscle coupes in the carmaker's range, as it used to be back in the day. But, given how the market is shifting towards SUVs, with sedans disappearing one after the other and coupes becoming rarer, we should be glad the two nameplates sit side by side. Besides, the Charger offers a muscle alternative for those who simply don’t fancy high-riders like the equally muscular Durango SRT (Hellcat) As for how this is related to the rendering sitting on our screens, the pixel effort, which comes from digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, was commissioned by a gearhead who actually bought a Charger... or two. And the digital effort obviously showcases a two-door Charger, even though this isn't the body type most people would expect (more on this below).We're talking about Instagram user The Real Blacktop, who used to own a modded Charger he wished to digitally turn into the contraption we have here (check out the second Instagram post below and you'll understand). And while he apparently sold that car, the aficionado now owns a Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, as you'll notice in the third post below.Returning to the rendered beast, this may have kept the color scheme and custom hood (decals and all) of the first Charger mentioned above, but the its HEMI heart has been relocated behind the seats.And with the V8 being exposed, this mid-engined Dodge might just be mistaken for a truck, at least from certain angles. There's even an icing on the cake, namely the blower hat, which seems to enjoy the kind of airflow that allows it to feed that HEMI.The downforce aspect hasn't been left behind, as highlighted by the aero armor adorning the lower side of the vehicle, or by the unconventional rear wing, which seems to bring the taillights and the once-a-boot-lid-spoiler together – some might nominate this as the wackiest part of the digital build…