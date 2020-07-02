2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Revealed as 710 HP "Cat Out of Hell" SUV

Dodge has officially revealed the Durango Hellcat that we leaked last night. And while the supercharged V8 doesn't have more power than an equivalent Charger or Challenger, it's still an amazing SUV which tuners will love.
There's nothing wrong with the Jeep Trackhawk, also an SUV powered by the Hellcat engine. However, by adding the Durango SRT Hellcat and getting rid of its minivan, Dodge will potentially become the coolest American brand. It's like the automotive equivalent of Chuck Norris... or The Rock, if you don't know who that other guy is.
The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 in the Durango SRT Hellcat is officially rated at 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft (874 Nm) of torque. That might be 7hp less than some other Hellcats, but it's nothing to get upset about.
As we predicted yesterday, the 0 to 60mph (96 kph) time of the beast is rated at 3.5 seconds. The top speed is 180 mph (290 km/h), which is slightly lower than something like a Lamborghini Urus or Bentley Bentayga. But we don't have to bring up the price, do we?
It's not just about the engine and the power. The Durango Hellcat also rocks some Pirelli Scorpion Zero tires wrapped around those satin black 20-inch wheels and a Brembo big-brake pack behind that. The front rotors are 15.8 inches and have six-piston calipers. Everything - chassis, suspension, transmission, and exhaust - is going to be better than on a normal Durango.
The 2021 model year also brings with it a minor facelift. The normal models (V6 and V8), look about the same as this Hellcat, boasting new headlights and bumpers. The interior still looks like it's 10 years old, which it kind of is, but the Hellcat treatment adds some carbon trim and bright leather.
Under the hood of a normal Durango is the 3.6-liter V6 with 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque. Buyers can also have the 360 horsepower 5.7-liter Hemi or the 6.4-liter in the Durango SRT 392, boasting 475 horsepower. Prices haven't been announced, but everybody expects the super-Durango to start from around $82,000.
