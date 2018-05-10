2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit Fights Crime With HEMI V8 Power

In addition to the Dodge Durango Special Service ($31,595), FCA Fleet is proud to introduce the Durango Pursuit in the automaker’s law-enforcement lineup. Joining the Charger Pursuit, the mid-size sport utility vehicle comes as standard with the 5.7-liter version of the HEMI V8, tuned to produce 360 hp and 390 lb-ft.
Featuring Fuel Saver Technology, the HEMI V8 in the Durango Pursuit offers “best-in-class horsepower and torque.” Although the Police Interceptor Utility is classified as a full-size sport utility vehicle, Ford has the upper hand when the police-duty Explorer is optioned with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost (365 horsepower).
“Unofficial testing results at the Michigan State Police 2018 model-year vehicle evaluation event created such a stir among law enforcement agencies that we simply had to find a way to build this vehicle,” declared Steve Beahm, head of passenger-car brands at FCA North America. “The Dodge Durango is already known as the Charger of SUVs, so it is only natural that the new Durango Pursuit complements the Charger Pursuit in police fleets across the country.”
Color us surprised, but this is the first time we’ve heard the Durango labeled as the Charger of SUVs. How should Jeep describe the 707-horsepower Grand Cherokee Trackhawk then? But let’s not get ourselves too worked up over these tiny details.
The best-in-class accolades continue with towing capacity, with the Durango Pursuit rated at 7,200 pounds. Coming as standard with all-wheel-drive and featuring 50/50 weight distribution, the mid-size sport utility vehicle also happens to claim the segment’s longest wheelbase at 119.8 inches (3,043 millimeters).
Compared to the civilian-spec Durango, the Pursuit is equipped with heavy-duty brakes, oil cooler, and water pump, 220-amp alternator, cold-cranking battery, and spot lamp wiring preparation. With 8.1 inches of ground clearance, chasing crooks off the beaten path won’t pose a problem to the latest addition in the FCA Fleet.
Pricing hasn’t been released at the time of writing, though the Durango Pursuit should be more expensive than the Durango Special Service mentioned earlier because of the HEMI V8 engine and AWD system. The Dodge Charger Pursuit and Ram 1500 Special Service, meanwhile, retail at $32,020 and $40,175, respectively.
“Unofficial testing results at the Michigan State Police 2018 model-year vehicle evaluation event created such a stir among law enforcement agencies that we simply had to find a way to build this vehicle,” declared Steve Beahm, head of passenger-car brands at FCA North America. “The Dodge Durango is already known as the Charger of SUVs, so it is only natural that the new Durango Pursuit complements the Charger Pursuit in police fleets across the country.”
Color us surprised, but this is the first time we’ve heard the Durango labeled as the Charger of SUVs. How should Jeep describe the 707-horsepower Grand Cherokee Trackhawk then? But let’s not get ourselves too worked up over these tiny details.
The best-in-class accolades continue with towing capacity, with the Durango Pursuit rated at 7,200 pounds. Coming as standard with all-wheel-drive and featuring 50/50 weight distribution, the mid-size sport utility vehicle also happens to claim the segment’s longest wheelbase at 119.8 inches (3,043 millimeters).
Compared to the civilian-spec Durango, the Pursuit is equipped with heavy-duty brakes, oil cooler, and water pump, 220-amp alternator, cold-cranking battery, and spot lamp wiring preparation. With 8.1 inches of ground clearance, chasing crooks off the beaten path won’t pose a problem to the latest addition in the FCA Fleet.
Pricing hasn’t been released at the time of writing, though the Durango Pursuit should be more expensive than the Durango Special Service mentioned earlier because of the HEMI V8 engine and AWD system. The Dodge Charger Pursuit and Ram 1500 Special Service, meanwhile, retail at $32,020 and $40,175, respectively.