2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit Fights Crime With HEMI V8 Power

More on this:

1 2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat Reveals Sinister Retro Headlights, Grille Air Intake

2 Dodge Demon Drag Races Modded Camaro ZL1 on the Street, Struggles to Take Off

3 Dodge Demon Drag Races Modded Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on the Street, Gets Trampled

4 1,035 HP Dodge Demon Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with Brutal 9.13s Run at 152 MPH

5 Dodge Demon Drag Races Tuned Hellcat, America Wins