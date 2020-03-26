Stormtrooper Jeep Trackhawk Widebody Kit Deserves to Be Built

America may be the birthplace of the Grand Cherokee and its Hellcat-powered version, but Europe has always loved this SUV, probably because it's one of the purest forms of "import," muscular and fitted with oversized engines. And we may have found the next big thing in cross-continental body kits.
Right now, one of the coolest packages for any Trackhawk is the Tyranos (no, not Thanos) from a Russian company called Renegade Design. However, while that's a little wider, it doesn't have the full widebody look.
Enter DiffSplitt from the Czech Republic. They've commissioned 3D artist Rostislav Prokop to make this render and are now awaiting your order. Since you're getting the first one in the world, the wait is going to be a little long, and it may cost a pretty penny, but the Trackhawk deserves this.
Rostislav's vision features large fender extensions that extend halfway across the rear doors. The rendering takes advantage of these to become a dragster with massive tires, but you can just as easily go for an off-roader look or some fancy gold alloys.
This kit is also designed to include a new hood with a large scoop, just like the Tyranos, a new grille, rocker panels, and a large chin spoiler. It all seems pretty impossible, but DiffSplitt just fitted a white Dodge Charger with their kit a few weeks ago, and it looks quite similar.
The sad news is there's a chance the kit will never be built. Jeep has confirmed that an all-new Grand Cherokee will be revealed this year, and it could steal the old one's thunder with new designs and features. But it will be a while before another crazy Trackhawk comes out.
Even so, you can probably grab a cheap Grand Cherokee SRT and have the coolest widebody rig on the street with the right mods.
