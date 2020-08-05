Crashed 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Is a Build Waiting to Happen

It doesn't take a GT500 to make an enthusiast feel sad about the "early retirement" of a current-generation Mustang. So, it's only natural to experience such feeling when coming across this ruined 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Then again, since the harm has already been done, we can try to look on the bright side - this is a contraption that can fuel somebody's dreams, especially if we're talking about a custom project.
The crashed GT500 showed up on Instagram just a few hours ago, with multiple images of the muscle car being posted by Seatle-based Dezzy Speed Shop, a company that describes itself as a hot rod specialist.
As for the current status of the pony, the said shop took to the comments section of its post to state the vehicle is "not at auction yet, but it’s not that far from me,". So perhaps the specialist will purchase this supercharged toy or maybe it will show up on some online auction platform - we checked a few of those, such as Copart, before publishing this article, but this 'Stang was nowhere to be found. Oh, and did we mention this bad boy has under 2,500 miles on the odometer?
Given the amazing tech Ford Peformance injected into the S550 Shelby GT500, such as the dual-clutch tranny, fixing the car would be ideal. Of course, one could always dream of using the supercharged 5.2-liter Predator motor for a wacky build, especially since Ford doesn't offer the 760 hp hardware as a crate engine.
Then again, before dropping the good old "how much for those wheels?" question, one must consider the damage of the Mustang, which isn't on the light side.
Judging by what we can see in the images we have here, the vehicle took quite a hit: the entire front end is missing, with this including the apron, grille, headlights and even the fenders.
If we look under the hood, we'll notice further damage, but it's difficult to tell how extensive this is. Even so, moving over to the pics of the interior shows that the airbags have been blown.
Well, here's to hoping one man's wreck is another man's build.
As for the current status of the pony, the said shop took to the comments section of its post to state the vehicle is "not at auction yet, but it’s not that far from me,". So perhaps the specialist will purchase this supercharged toy or maybe it will show up on some online auction platform - we checked a few of those, such as Copart, before publishing this article, but this 'Stang was nowhere to be found. Oh, and did we mention this bad boy has under 2,500 miles on the odometer?
Given the amazing tech Ford Peformance injected into the S550 Shelby GT500, such as the dual-clutch tranny, fixing the car would be ideal. Of course, one could always dream of using the supercharged 5.2-liter Predator motor for a wacky build, especially since Ford doesn't offer the 760 hp hardware as a crate engine.
Then again, before dropping the good old "how much for those wheels?" question, one must consider the damage of the Mustang, which isn't on the light side.
Judging by what we can see in the images we have here, the vehicle took quite a hit: the entire front end is missing, with this including the apron, grille, headlights and even the fenders.
If we look under the hood, we'll notice further damage, but it's difficult to tell how extensive this is. Even so, moving over to the pics of the interior shows that the airbags have been blown.
Well, here's to hoping one man's wreck is another man's build.