Ford Mustang "Bloodshot" Looks Lean and Mean

With Ford continuing to introduce various updates for the Mustang, it's only natural to see more and more owners of "older" S550-generation models taking their ponies down the aftermarket route. In fact, we can now zoom in on one of these 'Stangs, which aims to stay fresh with the help of custom bits and pieces.
Nicknamed Bloodshot, this machine came to the world as a 2016 model year Mustang GT, so that all-important five-oh hardware is under the hood. And while the Coyote engine has been gifted with modest upgrades, such as a cold air intake, we can't say the same about the exterior of the vehicle.
Up front, we have a standout mélange that involves an RTR Mustang grille, an uber-aggressive lower apron and front splitter that rival those found on Shelby models, as well as a hood sporting a massive dual air intake.
As for the air intakes that now sit before the rear wheels, these don't appear to be functional, but are matched with those that cover the rear side windows, for that all-out custom appearance.
Moving to the posterior of the car, it all starts with the rear window louvers and the massive boot lid spoiler, which also features a transparent wickerbill. And if we move over to the lower front apron, we'll notice a diffuser-style element with a sharp design (you can take this literally).
Entering the cabin of the muscle toy, we find small bespoke details, from the starlight-style LED headlights, to the exterior-color-coded steering wheel and dashboard trim.
Last, but certainly not least, the custom wheels, which sport a deep concave profile and a multi-spoke setup, are buried deep into the arches, all thanks to an air suspension. As such, the one behind the wheel can play with the ride height at the tap of a screen.
Up front, we have a standout mélange that involves an RTR Mustang grille, an uber-aggressive lower apron and front splitter that rival those found on Shelby models, as well as a hood sporting a massive dual air intake.
As for the air intakes that now sit before the rear wheels, these don't appear to be functional, but are matched with those that cover the rear side windows, for that all-out custom appearance.
Moving to the posterior of the car, it all starts with the rear window louvers and the massive boot lid spoiler, which also features a transparent wickerbill. And if we move over to the lower front apron, we'll notice a diffuser-style element with a sharp design (you can take this literally).
Entering the cabin of the muscle toy, we find small bespoke details, from the starlight-style LED headlights, to the exterior-color-coded steering wheel and dashboard trim.
Last, but certainly not least, the custom wheels, which sport a deep concave profile and a multi-spoke setup, are buried deep into the arches, all thanks to an air suspension. As such, the one behind the wheel can play with the ride height at the tap of a screen.