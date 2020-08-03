2020 Dodge Charger "Smoke Show" Looks Like Understated Muscle

Back in June, Dodge announced a new color for the Charger and Challenger, making sure we'd all have some hue-related chat this summer. We're referring to an attire named Smoke Screen and this finish has started landing in showrooms - you can now see it displayed on a Charger.
The hefty real estate showcasing the Smoke Screen shade belongs to a Charger Scat Pack (with the Widebody option), which many regard as the sweet spot of the lineup, since this offers the 6.4-liter HEMI for a starting price of $37,140. And, as any other color in the range, this is a no-cost option.
The newcomer replaces Destroyer Grey, which many aficionados miss, but we need to keep in mind that most people initially show resistance to change.
Then we have those who feel Smoke Screen looks like primer, at least when viewed from a distance (no kidding, you'll even find such a comment in the dedicated section of the Insta post below, which comes from mopar__addicts), but why wouldn't this be considered a cool quirk?
Besides, big, powerful machines like this sometimes need discrete shades like the one we're talking about. And, if you're looking to spice up your ride, the color seems to work well with strong accent hues, as the fuchsia of the should-be-removed front splitter guard comes to show.
Whether you enjoy this shade or would rather go for something crazy like Go Mango, we all have to agree on one thing: Dodge is doing a great job at turning its entire lineup into a muscle car universe (for one, with the Journey and the Grand Caravan gone for 2021, buyers will get to choose between the Charger, Challenger and Durango).
Speaking of 2021, we can't wait to see the first showroom pics of the 797 horsepower 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye and the 710 hp Dodge Durango Hellcat.
