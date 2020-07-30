2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Modded Camaro ZL1, Fight Gets Brutal

While Ford and Dodge continue to roll out ever-fiercer incarnations of their muscle coupes, we can't say the same about Chevy, whose otherwise brilliant 650 horsepower Camaro ZL1 now seems to sit in the shadow of the various 800 hp Challenger specials and the 760-pony Mustang Shelby GT500. Of course, the aftermarket side of the industry is always happy to help, as is the case with the race we have here.
This velocity battle pits a Shelby GT500 against a Camaro ZL1 and while the first came to the fight in factory form, we can't say the same about its opponent.
To be more precise, the list of custom goodies fitted to the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the Chevrolet involves the pulley, air intake and then some - the owner of the vehicle decided to install both an E85 setup and methanol injection, thus benefiting from an increased octane level and superior cooling.
As far as the transmission department goes, it sounds like this ZL1 is an automatic. Nevertheless, its torque converter gearbox is still no match for the Ford's dual-clutch unit when it comes to swift shifting. Then again, the tables are turned when it comes to the scale footprint, since the pony is over 250 lbs meatier than the Camaro.
The two duked it out on more than one occasion, as their drivers were eager to reach a clear conclusion as far as who can show the other one the taillights. However, please don't use this street brawl as an example and make sure to head over to the drag strip when you feel it's time for competitive hooning, so you can keep things on the safe side.
As far as the aural side of the race is concerned, this supercharged V8 duet can only put a smile on one’s face.
