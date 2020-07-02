Widebody 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Tops 203 MPH

Saying that the Charger is unchanged since the LX revival in 2005 is an understatement. The platform has been continuously improved over the years, and the 2021 model levels up the full-size sedan to muscle royalty.
After receiving the Widebody option for 2020, the Charger is now available in Redeye specification. “The most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world” is not for the faint of heart, topping at 203 mph (327 kph) thanks to a supercharged HEMI V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement.
Like the Challenger, the Charger in Redeye specification cranks out 797 horsepower (808 PS) and 707 pound-feet (959 Nm) of torque. Coincidentally, the torque figure mirrors that of the “Super Stock” strip slayer.
“The magic of the Dodge Charger is that it delivers all the performance of a true American muscle car while also being able to deliver a family of four or five, day in and day out,” said FCA passenger cars head honcho Tim Kuniskis. The quarter-mile is over in the mid-10s, and 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) are doable in a little over three seconds according to Dodge.
Don’t, however, expect consistent launches off the line. As you already know from the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the 305/35 by 20-inch rubber isn’t enough to handle the immense torque of the no-nonsense HEMI V8.
The order books are scheduled to open this fall, and Dodge says that the brawny sedan has the soul of the Demon. What these guys refer to is the upgraded torque converter, upgraded engine components such as the increased boost pressure for the blower and high-speed valvetrain.
Demon goodies also include the Power Chiller and After-Run Chiller systems, and obviously, the half shafts have been upgraded as well. Race Cooldown, which is standard on the Charger SRT Hellcat, is yet another highlight.
Even though pricing information isn’t available, we all know how the Redeye will stack up against the Hellcat. The SRT Hellcat Widebody two-door coupe is $66,695 while the Redeye Widebody levels up to $78,295. The SRT Hellcat Widebody sedan, on the other hand, kicks off at $72,095 excluding freight.
