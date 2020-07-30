Dodge Charger "Queen Bee" Has a HEMI Sting

Since the modern Dodge Charger has been with us for one and a half decades now, it's nice to check out one some of the early examples, many of which have been customized by their owners. Case in point with the Mopar machine that now occupies our screens, which is part of the LX generation built between 2005 and 2010.
For starters, this is an SRT8, which means the engine compartment houses a 6.1-liter HEMI that allows the one behind the wheel to play with 425 ponies and 420 lb-ft of twist, at least in stock form - this example does pack a few goodies, such as a custom exhaust, so you can expect that muscle number to sit higher.
Up front, we have a bespoke headlights (daytime running lights and all), a custom hood featuring a pair of pins, while its massive air intake reminds us of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. And, speaking of connection, this toy borrows something from the look of the Charger Pursuit, namely the push bar.
Other custom goodies include the front splitter and the diffuser-style element at the back, with the latter being flaked by quadruple exhaust tips that allow that HEMI to V8 to express its feelings and emotions.
The posterior of the vehicle also features custom taillights, along with an aggressive boot lid spoiler that runs from one side of the car to the other rather than simply covering the trunk area.
THe five-double-spoke wheels seem to fit the overall look of the vehicle, albeit with these being tucked deep into those arches with the help of an air suspension.
As for the black and white look of this Charger, the bee hive elements adorning the front doors might just be related to the Super Bee edition of the SRT8.
The machine also features serious audio work, for the times when the driver doesn't want the HEMI to perform in solo mode.
