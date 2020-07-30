Widebody Lamborghini Countach Rendering Looks Fast Standing Still

Lamborghini revolutionized the world of super sports cars once with the Miura, and Marcello Gandini of Bertone helped the Raging Bull do it again with the Countach. The wildest supercar of the 1970s is a wedge-shaped piece of automotive art that continues to inspire designers more than four decades after it was revealed.
Pixel artist Karan Adivi is one of them, and his “Karrbon Series 01” project is now complete. Two weeks after our original story on the widebody rendering, the neo-retro Italian exotic has received a few paint jobs to showcase its beautiful, aggressive lines.
Adivi explains on Behance that he didn’t intend to butcher the Gandini design, but to improve the breed with influences from modern Lambos as well as the aftermarket scene. Wide rear wheels, lowered suspension, and an elongated rear end elevate the rendered Countach to a level that the bone-stock car simply can’t top.
A massive aerodynamic diffuser is on the menu as well, along with two exhaust outlets beautified by triangular finishers integrated into the rear bumper. Up front, two NACA ducts are complemented by fender louvers. Ultra-bright LEDs and a deep lip spoiler made from gloss-finish carbon fiber seal the deal.
Purists may not look at this rendering with admiration, but don’t forget that no Countach has been hurt in the process. After all, the sky is the limit in the digital world. It’s also worth remembering that Lamborghini made very few examples of the breed – 1,983 in total from 1974 until the Diablo showed up in 1990.
In road-going trim, the fastest and arguably the most refined Countach of them all is the 25th Anniversary Edition. Penned by none other than Horacio Pagani, this version featured ginormous 345/35 15-inch rear tires and a glorious 5.2-liter V12.
Despite ever-stringent emissions regulations, the House of the Raging Bull plans to keep the V12 alive as a free-breathing engine for as long as possible. The Aventador's replacement, for example, will add hybrid assistance instead of forced induction.
Adivi explains on Behance that he didn’t intend to butcher the Gandini design, but to improve the breed with influences from modern Lambos as well as the aftermarket scene. Wide rear wheels, lowered suspension, and an elongated rear end elevate the rendered Countach to a level that the bone-stock car simply can’t top.
A massive aerodynamic diffuser is on the menu as well, along with two exhaust outlets beautified by triangular finishers integrated into the rear bumper. Up front, two NACA ducts are complemented by fender louvers. Ultra-bright LEDs and a deep lip spoiler made from gloss-finish carbon fiber seal the deal.
Purists may not look at this rendering with admiration, but don’t forget that no Countach has been hurt in the process. After all, the sky is the limit in the digital world. It’s also worth remembering that Lamborghini made very few examples of the breed – 1,983 in total from 1974 until the Diablo showed up in 1990.
In road-going trim, the fastest and arguably the most refined Countach of them all is the 25th Anniversary Edition. Penned by none other than Horacio Pagani, this version featured ginormous 345/35 15-inch rear tires and a glorious 5.2-liter V12.
Despite ever-stringent emissions regulations, the House of the Raging Bull plans to keep the V12 alive as a free-breathing engine for as long as possible. The Aventador's replacement, for example, will add hybrid assistance instead of forced induction.
View this post on Instagram
Had to do a render in white with some retro vibes. One of my best, imo. Check out the whole project on my Behance. Link in bio. . . . . . #lamborghini #lambo #countach #carbonfiber #racecar #3d #rendering #render #illustration #industrialdesign #design #car #carlifestyle #blacklist #fastcars #scifi #cyberpunk #digitalart #digital #retro #aesthetic #vintage #classiccars