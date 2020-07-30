Widebody Lamborghini Countach Rendering Looks Fast Standing Still

View this post on Instagram

Had to do a render in white with some retro vibes. One of my best, imo. Check out the whole project on my Behance. Link in bio. . . . . . #lamborghini #lambo #countach #carbonfiber #racecar #3d #rendering #render #illustration #industrialdesign #design #car #carlifestyle #blacklist #fastcars #scifi #cyberpunk #digitalart #digital #retro #aesthetic #vintage #classiccars

A post shared by Karan Adivi (@karanadivi) on Jul 30, 2020 at 7:56am PDT