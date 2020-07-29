ICE vs. EV Tug of War: Mercedes, Lamborghini, and Range Rover Fight Tesla

Remember the good old days of the evasive maneuver test aka “moose / elk test” when Teknikens Värld had to flip the first-generation Mercedes-Benz A Class to get a little bit of notoriety? Today’s social media cravings can make a star out of anything, even two cars mindlessly pulling on a single string of rope...
Not long ago a good comparison between two cars involved a lot of driving – in and out of the city, on a long stretch of highway and if the couple warranted even a track session or two. Now socialites can get away with a simple drag race. Or even a tug of war done on what seems like part of a regular open-traffic road.
Come on, can we just agree that experiments on public roads are dangerous? Sure, one can argue that a tug of war does not involve driving. And you would be 90% right in 99% of the cases. But the thing is that both drivers will be preoccupied with besting each other so they are not attentive to potential hazards around them.
The other one percent has to do with things happening around the actual action – perhaps somebody gets absorbed with that tug of war while driving nearby... You get the point. Now, if you are still here and willing to give a hall pass to these guys, we can tell you the hostilities did not involve the Tesla trying to surpass all three ICE (internal combustion engine) opponents at the same time.
Never mind one of them is the mighty Mercedes-AMG G63. Do not even take into account the Lamborghini is clearly the extraterrestrial here – even if that young socialite thinks otherwise. If the Model X went against all three at the same time it would lose badly. And fast. So, at least they did the sensible thing and pitted the cars against each other in pairs.
Can you think of the actual winner of this silly competition? Of course, you are correct, the Mercedes-AMG G63 rules undisputed. Simple physics says that a G-Wagen is the tug of war king – not only because of its power or advanced four-wheel drive system but also because the hitch sits higher than its competitors’. It is as simple as that.
