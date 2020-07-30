Lamborghini “Evoluzione Concept” Blends Huracan With Essenza SCV12 Design Cues

View this post on Instagram

Lamborghini Evoluzione Concept. do you remember my lamborghini concept? after the last born in the house of Sant 'Agata Bolognese called SC V12 essence, I wanted to pay tribute to it by adopting the style of the latter. I hope you enjoy my work and can live up to this prestigious brand. ti ricordi il mio concetto di Lamborghini? dopo l'ultimo nato nella casa di Sant'Agata Bolognese chiamata SC V12 essence, volevo rendergli omaggio adottando lo stile di quest'ultimo. Spero che ti piaccia il mio lavoro e possa essere all'altezza di questo prestigioso marchio. @lamborghini @mitjaborkert @cardesignworld @autodesk.alias.team #lamborghini #lamborghiniconceptcar #concept #car #conceptcar #trasportationdesign #cardesignhue #automotivedesign #design #lambo

