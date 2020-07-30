Lamborghini “Evoluzione Concept” Blends Huracan With Essenza SCV12 Design Cues

“Evoluzione” is how the Huracan-based rendering is called, and as you can tell, SCV12 styling can be found up front and at the rear of the V10-engined supercar. “I hope you enjoy my work and it can live up to this prestigious brand,” said the auto designer on Instagram. The frunk hood and headlight clusters are minimalist yet sporty, and the ginormous diffuser out the rear is worthy of your attention as well.
Made in Photoshop, Autodesk Alias Design, and KeyShot, the rendering sports an utmost intriguing wing on the rear deck and door-mounted side mirrors so small that rear visibility is pretty much wishful thinking. On the upside, the Huracan comes with a rearview camera that sends video feed to the media system’s display.
Last time we’ve heard anything on the subject, Lamborghini appears to gear up for a 2022 rollout of the Huracan’s successor. It’s a tall order to reimagine the company’s best-selling supercar ever, but the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese has a trick up its sleeve. According to multiple reports, both it and the Aventador’s replacement will be hybridized. What kind of hybridization, well, heaven knows.
The limited-edition Sian FKP 37, for example, integrates an electric motor into the transmission and a 48-volt electrical system connected to a supercapacitor instead of a lithium-ion battery. Alternatively, Automobili Lamborghini may ditch all-wheel drive in favor of e-AWD thanks to a front-mounted electric motor.
