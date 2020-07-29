Hennessey Working on Upgraded Lamborghini Urus, SUV Spins Wheels on the Dyno

3 Hennessey Drag Races Jeep Trackhawk and Lamborghini Urus, Are New Mods in Tow?

“We believe it needs more power.“ This is how Texas-based tuner Hennessey justifies the changes it is about to perform on a 2020 Lamborghini Urus as part of their latest project. 5 photos



The latest adventure the Texans are embarking on is the SUV is already a monster of a vehicle, with the official numbers pointing to an output of 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque (627 lb-ft) – Hennessey though puts those numbers at 546 hp and 606 lb-ft of torque at the wheels.



These figures came to be after the SUV got its deserved time on the dyno for baseline testing. And even if the tuner does not give any direct indication of how big the increase would be, the name of the package prepared for the Urus reveals it all: HPE850.



The upgrades will be applicable to both 2019 and 2020 model years Urus, and as usual they consist of a wealth of added parts. Stainless steel downpipes, high-flow air filters and catalytic converters, and of course an ECU recalibration should do the trick.



As usual, Hennessey also has some minor visual changes in mind: the proper emblems would be fitted on the body of the SUV, while the interior gets a numbered dash plaque – one will also be fitted in the engine bay.



For now,



Until more details drop, make sure to check the video below for some high-octane dyno action starring a blue Urus.



