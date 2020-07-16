Watch How Hennessey Tests the Brembo Brakes of the Goliath 800 Chevy Silverado

This 1952 Ford F-1 Custom Truck Drives Only Backwards, Is Confusing and Awesome

As you all know, Hennessey Performance Engineering likes to supercharge everything from the Ford Mustang to full-size pickup trucks. Of the latter, the Goliath 800 is more than meets the eye. 6 photos



The six-piston Brembo calipers and rotors up front take the most abuse, and the first braking test consists of “at least 20 brake applications using medium deceleration” without coming to a complete stop. After cooling down, Hennessey Performance Engineering then tests the Goliath supertruck from 80 to 20 mph (129 to 32 kph) at 80 percent of braking capacity.



Serial number 001 finished the bedding process with flying colors, and frankly, the outcome doesn’t come as a surprise given Brembo’s expertise in all things braking. After all, the Italian manufacturer also supplies Formula One teams such as Ferrari and Formula E team Spark Racing Technology.



As the name implies, the Goliath 800 packs just as many ponies from a stroked small-block V8 and a high-flow supercharging system. The 10-speed automatic transmission is upgraded to handle the additional torque, and engine internals such as the pushrods and H-beams are beefier as well.







Additional upgrades include the Ram Air hood, diamond-stitched interior, stainless-steel exhaust system with a cat-back setup, the Goliath rear bumper, retractable bed cover, and upgraded fold-out steps. Of course, the Brembo six-piston front brake package is an optional extra.



Hennessey can improve on the standard upgrades with a Stage 1 off-road package. It features a 6.0-inch suspension lift kit, 20-inch wheels with a 10-spoke design, LED lights in the Goliath front bumper, 35-inch Toyo off-road tires, special graphics for the exterior, and three years of limited warranty.