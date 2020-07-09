Hennessey Drag Races Jeep Trackhawk and Lamborghini Urus, Are New Mods in Tow?

We recently saw how Fiat Chrysler Automobiles decided to dethrone itself from the top of the performance SUV segment, but the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk still is the second-most powerful player out there. And does it get ashamed by the Italian thoroughbred Lamborghini Urus with its price that more than doubles the former’s value? Hennessey seems intent on finding out and we cannot but help wondering if the renowned performance specialist has concealed motives as well.
With Italian DNA at its core, the Lamborghini Urus has navigated quite a bit of the globe to reach Hennessey Performance’s campus. The Sant'Agata Bolognese modern take on the vehicle of choice for cowboys comes into its own element thanks to the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 FSI engine that can deliver 478 kW (641 HP) and 850 Nm (627 lb. ft). That would be enough for a hulking sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds and to 124 mph (200 kph) in a total of 12.8 seconds.
Meanwhile, until FCA delivered the first details about the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk was one of the most powerful performance-series SUV in the world. The difference today resides in just three ponies – 710 HP as opposed to the latter’s 707. Still, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 HEMI continues to instill utter and complete respect, hurtling down the Trackhawk to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.5 seconds.
Observe how the acceleration performance of the two monsters is almost the same. Which is probably why Hennessey Performance decided to run a shoulder-to-shoulder drag race comparison. We suspected – and the company confessed in the video description – there are some performance upgrades in tow for both SUVs. And we already know all about the HPE1000 Supercharged kit for the Trackhawk – so we can only assume that Hennessey intends to bring the Urus around that level as well.
Or, better yet, we can always fancy how the experts at Hennessey Performance will top out their own work and present a new performance-SUV pair with even more power than already available through their HPE kits. After all, this is the same company that still wants to bring down the Guinness land speed record for production cars with that bonkers Venom F5.
Meanwhile, until FCA delivered the first details about the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk was one of the most powerful performance-series SUV in the world. The difference today resides in just three ponies – 710 HP as opposed to the latter’s 707. Still, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 HEMI continues to instill utter and complete respect, hurtling down the Trackhawk to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.5 seconds.
Observe how the acceleration performance of the two monsters is almost the same. Which is probably why Hennessey Performance decided to run a shoulder-to-shoulder drag race comparison. We suspected – and the company confessed in the video description – there are some performance upgrades in tow for both SUVs. And we already know all about the HPE1000 Supercharged kit for the Trackhawk – so we can only assume that Hennessey intends to bring the Urus around that level as well.
Or, better yet, we can always fancy how the experts at Hennessey Performance will top out their own work and present a new performance-SUV pair with even more power than already available through their HPE kits. After all, this is the same company that still wants to bring down the Guinness land speed record for production cars with that bonkers Venom F5.