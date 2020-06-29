2021 Ford Bronco to Get Hennessey Tuning Package

The launch of the new Ford Bronco is without the doubt the hottest thing this summer, and not even the release of the F-150 last week managed to bring down the hype surrounding the revival of the nameplate.
The official launch date for the new Bronco is July 13, pushed back a few days because the original date, July 9th, coincided with O.J. Simpson’s birthday, and the last time the SUV was involved with the former running back things didn’t turn out so great.
That means we’re still a couple of weeks away from seeing what the new SUV is all about. But this isn't stopping people and groups involved in the industry from already trying to capitalize of the insane range of emotions the new Bronco is likely to stir.
We’ve already talked about how an online retailer tried to get ahead of the pack by listing aftermarket parts for both the Bronco and its Sport incarnation, although probably none of them have been purpose-made for the SUV.
And now comes another piece of news, this time from an established tuner. Texas-based Hennessey has begun work on high-performance parts and accessories for the model, and we should expect to see them all soon after the launch of the new Ford.
We are told to expect a high-flow air induction system, intercooler system, stainless steel exhaust, larger off-road tires and wheels, suspension kit, and many many more high-profile aftermarket parts.
“Hennessey Performance will be offering a line of high-performance and extreme off-road upgrades for the 2020 Ford Bronco. Upgrades will include high-flow air induction system, intercooler system, stainless steel exhaust, larger off-road tires and wheels, suspension kit, and so much more…stay tuned!” the garage says on its website.
As for the hardware that will officially make up the Bronco, rumors run rampant these days, and you’ve probably heard them all already.
As for the hardware that will officially make up the Bronco, rumors run rampant these days, and you’ve probably heard them all already.