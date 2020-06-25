Retailer Lists 2021 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport Aftermarket Parts Before Debut

RealTruck is much obliged to offer “over 300,000 truck parts” online, but the auto parts store has also jumped the gun with the all-new Bronco and Bronco Sport. Neither off-roader has been revealed by the Ford Motor Company yet they’re listed on the retailer's website.
The mid-size Bronco features two optional fields on realtruck.com for body style and engine. We already know the Ranger’s cooler brother will be offered with two or four doors and the 2.3-liter EcoBoost as the base engine. As for the Escape-based Bronco Sport, you can only choose the powerplant in the guise of the 1.5- or 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbos.
What boggles the mind is that RealTruck offers more than 1,000 search results for either utility vehicle, which is erroneous by all accounts. Take the 12,000-pound winch for the Bronco Sport as a prime example, an upgrade that doesn’t fit the OEM front bumper.
In all likelihood, the retailer has added these two off-roaders to its website for Google’s sake. There’s nothing wrong with that per se, but a disclaimer about the compatibility of the aftermarket parts with the Bronco and Bronco Sport would have been much appreciated.
Following their premiere on July 13th, plenty of companies will race to bring aftermarket and OEM-like parts and accessories to market. Just look at how many things you can buy for the Wrangler outside the Jeep and Mopar catalogs. Of course, Ford Performance is likely to spruce up the Bronco and Bronco Sport under the hood as well.
The three-cylinder engine in the lesser of the two models is questionable at best, but the 2.0-liter EcoBoost is more than adequate for the baby off-roader. As for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in the mid-sized utility vehicle, it should be more than adequate for every driving scenario – be it on or off the road – while returning great gas mileage at highway speeds.
Speaking of which, have you heard that the Bronco is going to get a seven-speed manual as well? The seventh ratio is actually a crawler gear, something that the Wrangler with the six-speed manual doesn’t have.
