Customer Ride in Hennessey Mustang GT350 Is How Pure Back Seat Joy Looks Like

We often get to see how tuning is done on cars. We get the specs, the sheets, we get the images of the insane hardware that at times goes into creating incredible road monsters. But we rarely get to see what a tuning job does to the customer who ordered it.
Luckily, Texas-based shop Hennessey is one of those groups who like to take its customers for a spin once work on some car is completed. And it also likes to capture reactions on camera and upload them on Youtube for all to see - just a few days ago, we got to watch what the sound of a custom exhaust does to the owner of a Corvette C8.
And now it’s time to see how the HPE850 package for the 2020 Ford Mustang GT350 completely transforms a customer’s face.
At least, that’s what you get at first glance.
In the front seat, riding shotgun right next to the Hennessey driver, there’s a certain Mr. Sebero, the one who took the gamble of having his GT350 handled by the tuner. His reactions are the ones you would expect from a guy used to high-performance cars and high-acceleration runs.
But the magic happens behind him, on the back seat. There’s a kid there - we’re taking a risk here and suppose he is the customer’s son - who’s going bonkers with joy and meaningful reactions every time the driver presses down the accelerator pedal.
And the reactions of the two are justified. The HPE850 package developed by Hennessey gifts the GT350 with 858 bhp and 673 lb-ft torque, giving it naught to sixty acceleration time of 3.3 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 10.8 seconds at 133 mph (214 mph).
The hardware that makes all this possible includes a 3.0-liter supercharger, and high flow throttle body, fuel injectors and air induction system, among others.
And now it’s time to see how the HPE850 package for the 2020 Ford Mustang GT350 completely transforms a customer’s face.
At least, that’s what you get at first glance.
In the front seat, riding shotgun right next to the Hennessey driver, there’s a certain Mr. Sebero, the one who took the gamble of having his GT350 handled by the tuner. His reactions are the ones you would expect from a guy used to high-performance cars and high-acceleration runs.
But the magic happens behind him, on the back seat. There’s a kid there - we’re taking a risk here and suppose he is the customer’s son - who’s going bonkers with joy and meaningful reactions every time the driver presses down the accelerator pedal.
And the reactions of the two are justified. The HPE850 package developed by Hennessey gifts the GT350 with 858 bhp and 673 lb-ft torque, giving it naught to sixty acceleration time of 3.3 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 10.8 seconds at 133 mph (214 mph).
The hardware that makes all this possible includes a 3.0-liter supercharger, and high flow throttle body, fuel injectors and air induction system, among others.