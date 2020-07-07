850 HP Hennessey Corvette Track Testing Sounds Like a Swarm of Angry Hornets

If you want something that goes fast made to go even faster, Hennessey Performance is the place to go. After all, the Hennessey Venom GT was once the world's fastest road-legal car, so these guys must know what they're doing.
Hennessey will give more power to any kind of vehicle, from a pickup truck to a tiny sports car and everything in between, and it'll do it with spectacular results. And they don't all have to be new models, as this HPE850 Corvette Z06 clearly demonstrates.
The Z06 was introduced all the way back in 2014 and proved to be a very capable sports car in its own right. It packed a 376ci (6.2-liter) supercharged V8 engine with 650 horsepower and copious amounts of torque (650 lb-ft/881 Nm) for something weighing just 3,524 lbs (1,598 kg). That meant zero to sixty took 3.8 seconds and the Z06 would continue to accelerate all the way to 196 mph (315 km/h).
By comparison to other Hennessey products, the HPE850 Corvette Z06 is rather tame. Well, that's until you hear the sound this machine makes at full throttle because you'll then quickly find another adjective to describe it. Brutal. Wild. Some would say even obnoxious, depending on where and when they would hear the almighty roar of the V8 and the contagious cackling coming from the exhaust.
As the name suggests, the HPE850 adds 200 horsepower to the Z06's 650 while also boosting its torque figure to 715 lb-ft (968 Nm). This translates to a substantial improvement of the car's acceleration, dropping the 0-60 mph time to just 2.6 seconds and promising 10.3 seconds quarter-mile runs.
If you're interested in what exactly makes an HPE850 different from a regular Chevrolet Corvette Z06, you'll find out that it's the usual list of performance-oriented modifications: valve springs, camshafts, intake system, cylinder heads, exhaust system - they all receive upgrades, and we'd be surprised if the supercharger was left untouched. Visually, Hennessey went the discreet route and only added a few badges and some interior trim elements, making the HPE850 the sleeper you wouldn't want to come across at a drag strip.
There's no word on the price, but Hennessey products don't come cheap. Especially not those that are limited to 100 units (available for 2015-2019 Z06s with the LT4 6.2-liter V8) and come with a two-year/24,000 miles limited warranty included. If you're still not convinced, crank the sound up and hit that play button below.
