Lamborghini and the Pursuit of Track Happiness: Essenza SCV12 Revealed

The inevitable happened – after the earlier teaser on the company’s international website, Lamborghini has fully revealed all the juicy technical details and the styling of its latest limited-edition hypercar. The Essenza SCV12 readily distills the highest-performance V12 engine from Lamborghini into an exclusive experience for the future owners – they will become part of a select club with tailored programs kicking off next year.
Automobili Lamborghini has revealed the new track-exclusive hypercar Essenza SCV12 will only be available in 40 examples, with all development duties taken care of by the Lamborghini Squadra Corse motorsport department, and the extraterrestrial design courtesy of Centro Stile.
The company says inspiration was sourced from iconic models such as the Miura Jota and Diablo GTR, and the Essenza will honor them with the brand’s most powerful naturally aspirated V12 engine to date. Meanwhile, the latest aerodynamic developments have been incorporated after previous testing on racing prototypes.
Additional technical innovations are then set to capture the essence (pun intended) of the “ultimate driving experience.” We already knew the powertrain has 830 hp and Lamborghini has now informed us of some of its partners - Capristo for the exhaust system and Xtrac for the new sequential six-speed routing all power to the rear wheels.
The hypercar will be the first GT fully compliant with FIA’s prototype safety rules while its new new-generation carbon fiber monocoque chassis does not need aid from an internal rollcage. It helps the Essenza SCV12 reach a power-to-weight ratio of 1.66 hp / kg. Brembo was in charge of the brakes hidden beneath 19- and 20-inch front and back magnesium alloys wrapped in slick Pirelli rubber.
The rear suspension uses a kinematic solution and has been fitted directly onto the transmission. Given Squadra Corse’s racing expertise we can only expect the very best aerodynamics – the SCV12 bests a GT3 racer thanks to a downforce of 1,200 kg (2645.5 pounds) at 250 kph (155 mph).
The styling cues incorporate the double air intake hood as a nod to racing Huracans, while the bodywork itself has just three major elements – great for quick replacements during fast pitstops. The Italian automaker is unveiling the Essenza SCV12 in four bespoke shades: Verde Silvans, Grigio Linx, Nero Aldebaran Gloss and Arancio California.
Also, the new model features Squadra Corse’s most beloved partners: Pertamina, Pirelli and Roger Dubuis. Inside, future owners will find a carbon fiber reference to Lamborghini’s “Y” letter, an F1-inspired steering wheel and a FIA-approved OMP seat. Really, who needs more?!
