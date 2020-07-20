Ad Personam Creates Ten Lambo Aventador SVJ Xago, Grab Them Virtually

The Italian automaker has been going through a novelty spree – one of the better ways of coping with the recent lockdown. And with summer already in full swing, Lamborghini has been quite thoughtful and presented us with a couple new roadsters – first the electrified Sian and now this virtually-exclusive Aventador SVJ (Super Veloce Jota) Roadster Xago Edition.
The company has been offering a personalized experience for some time at home in Sant’Agata Bolognese through the dedicated Ad Personam specialist team. And given the ongoing worldwide health crisis, it is only logical that fewer and fewer prospective clients will travel all the way to Italy for a bespoke commission.
No worries because Lamborghini is offering a virtual alternative – the Ad Personam studio. Anyone from anywhere around the world can now get in touch with the specialist outfitter for the ultimate personalization experience. And the company already has the technical details. Prospective owners will simply make an appointment through a dealership and then enter a dedicated consultation session.
It includes the chosen model (displayed in the Ad Personam studio) along with an extensive options choice – the proposals can easily be viewed in detail using a tablet or smartphone-enabled walkaround procedure. Just so anyone understands the new process, Lamborghini is offering just ten examples of the Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago Edition.
They are all exclusively available to clients who configure online the Aventador. The styling choice has been inspired by the continued use of hexagonal patterns throughout Lamborghini’s design history. According to the company, the Xago Edition also features an out-of-this-world relationship with nothing less than Saturn’s hexagon cloud patterns forming around the planet’s North Pole.
Notably, the exterior effects of the latest limited series have been achieved after 120 hours of hard work that includes a unique “fading hexagonal silver effect” and each of the ten examples will receive a different Ad Personam contrasting color to match the blacked out “Nireo Ad Personam” alloys.
The cabin took another 80 hours to complete and includes a bespoke “hexagonita” seat pattern, along with a special contrasting color that matches the unique finish chosen for the outside of every unit. Of course, the automaker is not forgetting about the unique identifier of a dedicated numbered plate, either.
