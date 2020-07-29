Lamborghini SCV12 Teaser Reveals Green Shade

Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse usually does not preoccupy itself with street-legal machines – it has enough on its mind with the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo racers. This is because even its latest product, the upcoming SCV12 hypercar is solely reserved for the best racetracks in the world.
If we are to believe the Italian manufacturer, the Squadra Corse SCV12 is coming soon. Very soon. After all, the latest teaser – displayed for the entire world to see on the company’s internet homepage – basically shows every styling decision. From the front, at least – and the areas left in the shadows are clearly enticing us to the formal introduction.
Job well done - who needs a mile-long teaser campaign?! There is little information to go on with – the post simply reads “New model launch. Stay tuned.” Fortunately, this is not the first time we see the SCV12 – Lamborghini highlighted the hypercar while still camouflaged just a little while back.
The latest Raging Bull from Sant’Agata Bolognese was plastered with announcements in Italian about paying attention to the fast car, and Lamborghini is clearly intent on not disappointing its massive fan base. This is because the Squadra Corse Veloce 12 will feature the company’s top-performing naturally aspirated V12 – a record-holding iteration with 830 hp.
There is also a new six-speed transmission borrowing elements from the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo gearbox. And all that naturally aspirated energy will be directed solely towards the rear wheels. The company did not forget about bringing to life a new carbon fiber chassis to make sure the power-to-weight ratio of the SCV12 goes through the roof.
On the other hand, all that technical expertise has been used for producing the best corner-carving machine – not necessarily the one with the highest top speed. Lamborghini clearly states that SCV12 is a “car capable of offering the maximum agility and at the same time the maximum stability, as well as extreme driving pleasure even on the most demanding circuits.”
