Drink Up If You Can While Handling a Lamborghini at 200 MPH

You should try to remember the Lamborghini Aventador LP770-4 SVJ (Super Veloce Jota) - at one-point owner of the Nürburgring Nordschleife record and formerly the top-powered model in the Sant'Agata Bolognese stable. The Italian automaker is honoring it with an unexpected gift – the special edition “24Bottles for Automobili Lamborghini - Clima Bottle” drinking device.
The name is certainly a mouthful – dear God we are dealing here with a simple water bottle. Yeah, you could pour some heated water and make a coffee inside as well, but it remains a simple, no-frills drinking device. Not according to Lamborghini and its newly found partner 24Bottles.
The two brands have decided that bottles need to be had in special editions as well, so here we are discussing the virtues of the first-ever Lamborghini Clima Bottle. In case you are wondering what is up with the abstract design we can tell you this is the shared point with the aforementioned Aventador LP770-4 SVJ.
Its styling was inspired by the camouflage pattern worn by the car during its Nürburgring record attempt. Of course, the Clima Bottle makes for great memorabilia when you do not have the cash to buy the actual vehicle – and this has been one of the key selling points of such products when associated with high-end brands.
According to Lambo and 24 Bottles, each sip you take from a Clima will come via a bottle wearing an authentic, manually crafted paint pattern that will render each piece bespoke. We have some technical specifications, of course – each vessel is made from double-walled 18/8 stainless steel with all the needed thermal properties. It will allow for safe-keeping of the beverage of choice for up to 12 hours hot and 24 hours cold, respectively.
24Bottles is a neighboring Bolognese company that was chosen by Lamborghini for its latest lifestyle product due to its ongoing commitment towards sustainability.
The brand promotes the reduction in use of plastic bottles – and we commend them for that – while also using responsible practices throughout the production process and lowering its carbon footprint with reforestation projects. And we can always use more of these – so we might as well check up Lambo’s store to see the price for this SVJ-inspired bottle (it is $42, we already checked for you) and other collectibles.
