New Lamborghini Hypercar Is Called SCV12, Track-Only Toy Debuts This Summer

The Raging Bull refers to advanced driving sessions on circuits all over the world, technical assistance from the mad professors at Squadra Corse, special tutoring from a five-time Le Mans winner, and so forth. Unfortunately, Lamborghini will not make the SCV12 eligible for sanctioned racing. Just as you would expect from a Lambo, even the camouflage of the prototype is over the top. The “Attenzione – Macchina Veloce” graphics up front and on the doors need no explaining, although top speed isn’t of the essence here.The Squadra Corse Veloce 12 leverages motorsport expertise to lap a circuit as fast as possible, carving corners like no other Lamborghini before it. The double air intake on the hood is complemented by a central rib designed to channel airflow to the ram-air scoop on the roof. Aerodynamic enhancements also come in the form of a prominent splitter, vertical fins on the side sills, and lateral flicks.“Higher downforce levels than a GT3 car” ensure the SCV12 corners like it’s on rails. The carbon-fiber chassis is a different affair from the Aventador and Aventador S, and so is the rear-driven setup along with the transmission. A six-speed sequential delivers the goodies to the 20-inch magnesium wheels out back, wrapped in sticky slicks from Pirelli for maximum on-track performance.The pushrod-type rear suspension is installed directly on the transmission, meaning that the six-speeder is a structural element within the chassis. Not restricted by emissions regulations and such, the free-breathing V12 is much obliged to “exceed 830 PS (819 HP) thanks to aerodynamic supercharging at high speed.”Instead of the factory where Lamborghini churns out the Huracan, Aventador, and Urus, the SCV12 will be produced in Sant’Agata Bolognese in a different building by Squadra Corse. It’s a limited edition according to the Italian automaker, and future owners will be able to join “a very exclusive club.”The Raging Bull refers to advanced driving sessions on circuits all over the world, technical assistance from the mad professors at Squadra Corse, special tutoring from a five-time Le Mans winner, and so forth. Unfortunately, Lamborghini will not make the SCV12 eligible for sanctioned racing.

