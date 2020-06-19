Lamborghini Urus “Pearl Capsule” Revealed, 2021 MY Gets Intelligent Park Assist

As you may have heard by now, the Urus is the best-selling model produced by the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese. Improved for the 2021 model year, the super SUV is also available with an option called Pearl Capsule.
As implied by the name and two vehicles in the photo gallery, we’re dealing with a customization package created by the Centro Stile design department. The interior hasn’t been forgotten either, and typical of Lambo, there’s no subtlety to speak of. From a visual standpoint, the Urus with the Pearl Capsule treatment stands out like a supercar instead of a utility vehicle.
“The Ad Personam program and Lamborghini colors are an integral aspect of our brand,” said head honcho Stefano Domenicali. “The new options allow Urus owners to choose exteriors and interiors reflecting their personality, lifestyle, and their chosen adventures.” What else is new for 2021?
Before anything, we should talk about pricing. Europe and the United States will get the Urus from 186,134 euros and 218,009 dollars. These figures are comparable to the Bentley Bentayga, and despite their common architecture, the two couldn’t be more different in regard to styling and performance.
Offering “the richest level of standard equipment in terms of technology, safety, and ADAS,” the Urus comes with a head-up display and a new key fob. Available as an extra, the Parking Assistance Package includes Intelligent Park Assist. As the name implies, it’s a system that allows the SUV to parallel or perpendicular park itself by managing the throttle, brake, and steering.
The final newity worth mentioning is also an option – the Sensonum. A sound system that pumps out 730 watts from 17 speakers, the Sensonum is “synonymous with the highest Lamborghini quality” or so we’re told.
When you think about it, who cares about how clear your MP3s are played when you have eight cylinders and two turbochargers to mess with? Though the Bentayga Speed is faster by a single kilometer per hour, but the Urus will run rings around it where it matters. To the point, it’s a thriller in the twisties.
