This Car Phone Holder Uses Strong Neodymium Magnets to Keep Your iPhone in Place

There are way too many car phone holders out there and choosing one that just does its job is actually a lot more difficult than you’d be tempted to believe.
And it’s all because most of them, which you can purchase from the likes of eBay and AliExpress, don’t cost more than a few bucks and typically come with questionable quality. In other words, they have cheap build quality, fail to hold your phone in place, or look terrible on the dashboard.
1PICK promises to solve all these issues with a new magnetic wireless charger that uses strong neodymium magnets to keep your phone in place.
The parent company, which has recently received Kickstarter funding following a successful campaign posted on the site, claims the magnets are so powerful that a phone can stick in place from a close distance. It’s almost like you could just throw your phone towards the phone holder and the magnets just secure it without any risk of a fatal drop.
Like other magnetic phone holders, 1PICK requires a backplate to be added to your smartphone. And because this has proved to be an issue so many times before, the parent company spent particular time just to make this plate look as premium as possible.
The holder comes with support for up to 10W wireless charging and just like all the other accessories with such capabilities, it requires a cable that is plugged in a USB port in the car or a dedicated charger. Unfortunately, it doesn’t use USB Type-C, but microUSB.
1PICK supports multiple mounting methods, and those who donated $35 will also get a series of extra accessories, like an assist arm, a blowhole mount, the charging cable, absorption mount, and some adhesive.
According to the Kickstarter page, the project has already reached the final stage, so it’s expected to begin shipping to customers this month.
1PICK promises to solve all these issues with a new magnetic wireless charger that uses strong neodymium magnets to keep your phone in place.
The parent company, which has recently received Kickstarter funding following a successful campaign posted on the site, claims the magnets are so powerful that a phone can stick in place from a close distance. It’s almost like you could just throw your phone towards the phone holder and the magnets just secure it without any risk of a fatal drop.
Like other magnetic phone holders, 1PICK requires a backplate to be added to your smartphone. And because this has proved to be an issue so many times before, the parent company spent particular time just to make this plate look as premium as possible.
The holder comes with support for up to 10W wireless charging and just like all the other accessories with such capabilities, it requires a cable that is plugged in a USB port in the car or a dedicated charger. Unfortunately, it doesn’t use USB Type-C, but microUSB.
1PICK supports multiple mounting methods, and those who donated $35 will also get a series of extra accessories, like an assist arm, a blowhole mount, the charging cable, absorption mount, and some adhesive.
According to the Kickstarter page, the project has already reached the final stage, so it’s expected to begin shipping to customers this month.